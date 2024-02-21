The 10 best CIX songs, according to the boyband themselves

Since their debut in 2019, CIX – comprising BX, Seunghun, Yonghee, Bae Jinyoung and Hyunsuk – have put out an extensive discography that’s proving to be one of the best in K-pop, characterised by their distinctive blend of pop, R&B and hip-hop. With numerous hits to their name – debut single ‘Movie Star’ and crowd favourite ‘Cinema’, just to name a few – CIX show no signs of slowing down anytime soon, with the recent release of ‘0 or 1’ just last month.

In anticipation of their fifth anniversary, CIX took time out of their busy schedules to speak with NME about their diverse discography and rank their 10 best songs. “It’s really exciting to go over our discography and pick out our favourite songs, yet it also had challenges,” BX admits, adding that the group had a hard time narrowing their top picks because of all the various aspects that come with their music – choreography, production and performance.

Yonghee, however, has an important disclaimer for fans: “It was really difficult for us to rank these songs, because to us all of our songs are like our babies”. He adds that the tracks are “all special in their own ways” and that “it was a very tight competition”, saying that the group felt that “this was the best way to rank them”.

Honourable mentions:

‘Save me, Kill me’ (2023)

‘Without You’ (2022)

‘Lovers or Enemies’ (2024)

‘그림자 (My name is shadow)’ (2024)

‘WAVE’ (2021)