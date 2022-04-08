Every EXO song ranked in order of greatness

EXO fans often joke about the boyband being their own greatest competition (oh, the jokes really took off during promotions for ‘Obsession’) but it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to say it’s true. Since their debut, every release has seen EXO come back bigger and better, with concepts that stretch the imagination, yet seem so approachable and real thanks to how the group embodies them.

A truly fluvial act, we’ve seen them be gangsters, bikers, space explorers, scientific test subjects, they’ve even fought monsters and won. It’s testament to their growth and malleability as an act that each one of their concepts – however far out at first – seems tailor-made for them in the end. It’s why, even after a landmark 10 years, they excite the same wonder and awe they did as rookies.

Usually, even when you’ve been with an act for long, it’s easy to pinpoint some songs that you don’t personally identify with. While there are always ups and downs, EXO have emerged as one of those acts where the act of “ranking” their songs truly poses a task, simply because of consistent output.

But as the group celebrates their 10th anniversary, we take on the challenge of ranking every Korean song by EXO – sans sub-unit or solo releases – in order of greatness. A special mention, however, to those who could not make the list, namely their Japanese tracks ‘Electric Kiss’ and ‘Loving You Mo’’. You may not be on this list, but you’ll always be in our hearts.