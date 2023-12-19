Remembering the musical greats we lost in 2023

The end of each year might feel like a celebratory moment and a chance to remember all the greatness that has filled the previous 12 months. To look back on only the positives, though, would be to forget the many musical legends that sadly left this mortal coil. In 2023, there’s been a lot of them, all of whom have had big impact – whether on a breadth of modern music or in the scenes that raised them.

Gangsta Boo (August 7, 1979 – January 1, 2023)

Lola Chantrelle Mitchell – known professionally as Gangsta Boo – first rose to fame as a member of Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, whom she joined at the age of 14 after being discovered by founding member DJ Paul. She appeared on five of the outfit’s albums before leaving to focus on solo projects and quickly became a star in her own right. Her second album, 2001’s ‘Both Worlds *69’, entered the Top 40 of the Billboard 200, while the rapper became a go-to collaborator for many of hip-hop’s biggest and brightest names, from Eminem and Run The Jewels to rising stars like Latto and GloRilla. Mitchell died of an accidental drug overdose in January at the age of 43.

Jeff Beck (June 24, 1944 – January 10, 2023)

One of music’s most revered guitarists, Jeff Beck influenced many of the last six decades’ axe-wielders – and beyond. The guitarist replaced Eric Clapton in The Yardbirds in the ‘60s and first made his mark on the world as a pioneer in psych rock and early hard rock. He was later fired from the band and struck out on his own once more, first with The Jeff Beck Group and then simply as Jeff Beck, consistently impressing with his distinctive and masterful guitar playing. Beck died in January from meningitis, aged 78.

Lisa Marie Presley (February 1, 1968 – January 12, 2023)

Although better known as Elvis’ daughter than an artist in her own right, Lisa Marie Presley followed in her father’s footsteps as a singer and songwriter in 2003. That year, she released her debut album ‘To Whom It May Concern’, kickstarting a 15-year career of hit singles and big-name collaborations. Throughout her time of releasing music, Presley often paid tribute to Elvis, including on her final release, ‘Where No One Stands Alone’, which found her “duetting” with her dad. The star suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in January at the age of 54.

David Crosby (August 14, 1941 – January 18, 2023)

Throughout his career, David Crosby was a pioneer – first, of folk rock and psychedelia with The Byrds and, later, of the Laurel Canyon sound with Crosby, Stills & Nash. He also enjoyed an illustrious solo career – particularly in his later years – in which he kept innovating, crafting new trends in freak folk and weaving elements of jazz into his compositions, and speaking out on societal and political issues. His final album, ‘For Free’, arrived in 2021 and reunited him with another luminary of Laurel Canyon in Joni Mitchell. Crosby died in January at the age of 81.

Tom Verlaine (December 13, 1949 – January 28, 2023)

A leading light of the early New York punk scene, Tom Verlaine was a founding member and the singer/guitarist of the seminal Television. A regular fixture of CBGBs and Max’s Kansas City, the band swiftly became a cult favourite in the city before spreading their influence far and wide with ‘Marquee Moon’, one of the era’s defining albums. Television split after their second album ‘Adventure’ (although later reformed in the ‘90s) and Verlaine continued on his own, releasing 10 solo albums between 1979 and 2006. In January, at the age of 73, he died following a battle with prostate cancer.

Burt Bacharach (May 12, 1928 – February 8, 2023)

Often cited as one of the most influential figures in music in the 20th century, Burt Bacharach composed countless songs with his songwriting partner Hal David across seven decades and penned 73 US hit singles and 52 UK ones. His songs have been recorded by the likes of Dionne Warwick (‘Walk On By’) and Tom Jones (‘What’s New Pussycat?’), and Dusty Springfield (‘The Look Of Love’) and Neil Diamond (‘Heartlight’). Bacharach’s own releases also bore a huge influence on easy listening, while he frequently contributed to movie soundtracks. He died in February at the age of 94.

David “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicoeur (September 21, 1968 – February 12, 2023)

While he is best known as one-third of De La Soul, David “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicoeur’s story started with individual undertakings. The Long Island rapper forged his own path initially before teaming up with Vincent “Maseo” Mason and Kelvin “Posdunos” Mercer to form the hip-hop group. Together, they brought positivity to rap, releasing nine albums since 1989’s ‘3 Feet High And Rising’. They went on to collaborate with Gorillaz on their 2005 single ‘Feel Good Inc.’, picking up a Grammy along the way. Jolicoeur was diagnosed with congestive heart failure towards the end of his life. He died in February at the age of 54.

Steve Mackey (November 10, 1966 – March 2, 2023)

Sheffield’s Steve Mackey joined Pulp in 1989, playing bass for the band from their ‘Separations’ album and appearing on every album through 2001’s ‘We Love Life’. The group split after that record but, when they reformed in 2010, Mackey was with them, touring the world with his bandmates until he decided to bow out of their planned 2023 dates to focus on other projects. Outside of the Britpop act, the musician turned his hand to production and songwriting, collaborating with the likes of M.I.A., Florence + The Machine, Kelis, The Horrors, Palma Violets, and others. Mackey died in March from an undisclosed illness. He was 56 years old.

Wayne Shorter (August 25, 1933 – March 2, 2023)

A titan of jazz and funk, Shorter lived and performed with them all: he played crucial roles in Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, Miles Davis’ Second Great Quintet and of jazz fusion band The Weather Report. Over a 70 year performing career, he was considered a saxophonist and composer that few could match, and inspired rising talents such as Domi and JD Beck, London Brew and more. He died aged 89.

Ryuichi Sakamoto (January 17, 1952 – March 28, 2023)

Acclaimed Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto was one of music’s great innovators. He consistently expanded the scope of electronic music and created film soundtracks for the likes of Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence and The Revenant that were as moving and thrilling as the action on screen. An artist with a voracious appetite for the works of other creatives, he collaborated with musicians from different worlds – like Japan frontman David Sylvian, Senegalese singer Youssou N’Dour, and BTS rapper Suga – and was a member of seminal Japanese group Yellow Magic Orchestra. Sakamoto died in March at the age of 71 following a long battle with cancer.

Seymour Stein (April 18, 1942 – April 2, 2023)

US music executive Seymour Stein’s impact on the music world was considerably large, even before he had landed his first job in the industry. As a teenage intern at Billboard, he was involved in the creation of the Billboard Hot 100 – still America’s reigning singles chart with influence across the globe. When he later co-founded Sire Records, he turned music fans around the world on to now-legendary artists like The Ramones, Talking Heads and a little pop star called Madonna. Stein was recognised for his impact with an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2005. He died from cancer in April at the age of 80.

Paul Cattermole (March 7, 1977 – April 6, 2023)

Though once the founder of heavy metal band Skua, Cattermole found fame as a vocalist in the ‘00s pop group S Club 7 between 1998 and 2002 and contributed to all but their final studio album. In February 2023, the group announced a reunion tour with Cattermole set to feature in the line-up. He died suddenly in April from heart failure aged 46.

Ahmad Jamal (July 2, 1930 – April 16, 2023)

The Pittsburgh pianist was a master of his craft. His 1958 live album ‘At the Pershing: But Not for Me’ was recorded at his residency at the Chicago hotel and was an immediate best-seller, his mastery best encapsulated on the hypnotic tinkle on the standard ‘Poinciana’. His skills as a bandleader and performer were on display for much of his life, and he released his final studio album in 2019. He died from complications following a prostate cancer diagnosis aged 92.

Moonbin (January 26, 1998 – April 19, 2023)

South Korean singer and actor Moonbin got his start in the entertainment world early on, appearing in TVXQ’s ‘Balloons’ music video and the K-drama Boys Over Flowers before he turned 11. These initial appearances led to a celebrated career straddling music and TV, with the star debuting as a member of boyband ASTRO in 2016. He quickly became known for his all-round talents – including smooth dance skills and distinctive voice – as well as his songwriting chops, as seen on the likes of ‘Candy Sugar Pop’ and ‘By Your Side’. In the midst of a tour as part of ASTRO sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha, Moonbin was found dead in his apartment in April, aged 25.

Harry Belafonte (March 1, 1927 – April 25, 2023)

New York singer, actor and activist Harry Belafonte worked with genres across the musical spectrum in his career, but he is often credited as one of the artists who popularised calypso music in the mainstream. His third album, fittingly titled ‘Calypso’, reinforced that fact – it became the first LP to sell over a million copies by a single artist. Over his journey, he released 30 studio albums and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s Early Influence category in 2022. He died in April from congestive heart failure. He was 96 years old.

Andy Rourke (January 17, 1964 – May 19, 2023)

The Smiths might not be typically associated with funk, but co-founding member Andy Rourke used influence from the genre in his bass playing – both in the band and in later projects. Rourke’s melodic style would help him become regarded as one of the best bassists of his generation and would earn him collaborations with stars such as Sinéad O’Connor, The Pretenders and, in the band Freebass, fellow Manchester legends Mani and Peter Hook. Between 2009 and 2014, Rourke hosted a weekly radio show, Jetlag, on New York’s East Village Radio, showcasing his voracious appetite for music. He died in May at the age of 59 from pancreatic cancer.

Tina Turner (November 26, 1939 – May 24, 2023)

The “Queen of Rock’n’Roll” might have started out as part of ex-husband Ike’s The Kings Of Rhythm, later gaining more attention as one half of the duo Ike & Tina Turner, but she hit her dizziest highs all on her own. After largely unsuccessful solo releases in the ‘70s, her 1983 single ‘Let’s Stay Together’ became an unexpected hit, sparking not just one of the most stunning comebacks in music history, but a wealth of beloved and beguiling records to follow. Turner went on to become one of the best-selling artists ever and is considered one of the greatest artists of all time. She died in her home in Switzerland from natural causes in May at the age of 83.

Astrud Gilberto (March 29, 1940 – June 5, 2023)

The voice that lit up ‘The Girl From Ipanema’. Astrud Gilberto’s contribution to ‘Getz/Gilberto’ – one of the best-selling jazz LPs of all-time – is immeasurable, her cool vocal delivery chiming alongside the smooth bossa nova played by her husband João Gilberto, Stan Getz and Antônio Carlos Jobim. The worldwide smash gave Gilberto a life-long career and in 2008 she was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Latin Grammys. She died at her Philadelphia home aged 83.

Dan Lardner (August 22, 1991 – June 12, 2023)

Capturing the scuzz and sleaze of New York City is daring work, but few bands in the 2010s did it with such style as QTY. Signed to Dirty Hit, the duo released their sole debut album in 2017 which was produced by Suede’s Bernard Butler. He most recently toured with The Lemonheads’ Evan Dando as his guest of honor opening for the Psychedelic Furs. He was 31.

Tony Bennett (August 3, 1926 – July 21, 2023)

One of America’s finest crooners, Tony Bennett’s talents spanned decades and generations. After serving in World War II, the star returned home and began his music career on an instant high – his debut single ‘Because Of You’ hit Number One on the charts, setting the bar high. In the ensuing decades, Bennett didn’t disappoint – even when he fell out of favour to rock’n’roll, he found a way back by sticking to timeless sounds. His influence never wavered since, and he found a close collaborator in pop star Lady Gaga, with whom he released two albums. Bennett died in July after a seven-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Sinéad O’Connor (December 8, 1966 – July 26, 2023)

Sinéad O’Connor was known for her powerful voice – both in her music and in her commitment to speaking out on the issues she believed mattered. When she appeared on SNL in 1992, she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II in protest of child abuse in the church. Throughout her career, she spoke openly of her struggles with mental health, using her platform to raise awareness and to advocate for other female artists, like Britney Spears. After releasing 10 albums and scoring five Top 40 singles in the UK, O’Connor died in July at the age of 56.

Rodriguez (July 10, 1942 – August 8, 2023)

Sixto Diaz Rodriguez spent much of his life and career as a relative unknown in his home country of the US but, unbeknownst to him, became a huge star in South Africa. The Detroit musician was so beloved in the country, he is said to have sold more records there than Elvis Presley and, inspired by rumours about his fate, fans set out on a hunt to trace him. The results of their search saw him finally get the recognition he deserved, with the Oscar-winning documentary Searching For Sugar Man sparking new interest in the folk and psychedelic rock artist. He died in August, aged 81, after suffering a stroke in February.

Robbie Robertson (July 5, 1943 – August 9, 2023)

Before Robbie Robertson guided the birth of Americana with The Band, the Canadian guitarist (and his bandmates) backed up Bob Dylan. The troubadour wasn’t the only musician on stage at his shows touched by greatness – in the spotlight, Robertson proved his own inimitable talents through rich and deep songwriting, and guitar playing that has since seen him declared one of the greatest guitarists of all time. After establishing The Band, the musician began collaborating with Martin Scorsese, crafting soundtracks and scores for his movies, like Raging Bull, Gangs Of New York, and, before his death, Killers Of The Flower Moon. Robertson died in August at the age of 80 after a battle with prostate cancer.

Magoo (July 12, 1973 – August 13, 2023)

Melvin “Magoo” Barcliff first met his musical partner Timbaland as a teenager in Norfolk, Virginia and, in 1989, became a hit rap duo together. Their debut album ‘Welcome To Our World’ spawned the chart-conquering single ‘Up Jumps Da Boogie (feat. Missy Elliott and Aaliyah)’ and served as the first part in a trilogy of releases. In 2003, they shared their last release – ‘Under Construction, Part II’, intended as a sequel to Missy’s own ‘Under Construction’. Magoo died in August from a heart attack. He was 50 years old.

Jimmy Buffett (December 25, 1946 – September 1, 2023)

Few artists are as synonymous with the laidback idea of island life as Jimmy Buffett. Through his tropical sound and pursuits outside of music, like the Margaritaville resort chain, he portrayed a lifestyle of breezy joy. Among his hits were “The Big 8” – eight songs that he never neglected to play, including ‘Margaritaville’, ‘Cheeseburger In Paradise’ and ‘Why Don’t We Get Drunk’. But his songwriting palette was made up of far more than those tracks exhibited, with his talents stretching beyond feel-good hits to character sketches and observational lyricism. Buffett died in September due to complications from a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer.

Steve Harwell (January 9, 1967 – September 4, 2023)

After leaving his position as rapper in F.O.S. (Freedom Of Speech), Steve Harwell formed Smash Mouth with Greg Camp, Kevin Coleman and Paul De Lisle in 1994. Their debut single, ‘Walkin’ On The Sun’, was released in 1997, earning them early success, before ‘All Star’ gave them their biggest hit two years later. That track went on to feature on the Shrek soundtrack, keeping the band in the public consciousness for years to come. Harwell retired from Smash Mouth in 2021 citing health issues and died in September this year of liver failure.

Rudolph Isley (April 1, 1939 – October 11, 2023)

Alongside his brothers Kelly, Ronnie and Vernon, Rudolph “Rudy” Isley formed The Isley Brothers when he was a teenager in Cincinnati. Together, the brothers (minus Vernon, who died in 1957) illuminated the R&B and funk scenes with hits like ‘Shout’ and ‘It’s Your Thing’. Despite their success, Isley decided to leave the music industry in 1989 to become a Christian minister. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and died this October from a heart attack at the age of 84.

Kevin “Geordie” Walker (December 18, 1958 – November 26, 2023)

After joining Killing Joke in 1979, Kevin “Geordie” Walker quickly became known for his unconventional style of guitar playing. It was a technique that added electricity to the band’s albums, on which Walker played on 15, beginning with their 1980 self-titled debut. Outside of Killing Joke, Walker was also a member of Murder Inc, and The Damage Manual, while he also dabbled in producing. He died in November aged 64 after suffering a stroke.

Shane MacGowan (December 25, 1957 – November 30, 2023)

Irish punk poet Shane MacGowan might have had a reputation for his destructive personality, but beneath it all, he was also a master at crafting evocative lyrics that pulled you into the worlds he wrote about. In 1982, he co-founded The Pogues, with whom he would become best known, penning the seminal album ‘Rum Sodomy & The Lash’ and making an indelible mark on the Christmas music market with Kirsty MacColl collaboration ‘Fairytale Of New York’. In 2018, he was celebrated in Dublin for his outstanding contribution to Irish life, music and culture while, upon his death, Irish president Michael D. Higgins described him as “one of music’s greatest lyricists”. MacGowan died in November at the age of 65 from pneumonia.