NME Radio Roundup 7 March 2022: Haim, Florence + The Machine, Wet Leg and more

Paul Thomas Anderson had a hand in Haim’s “collaborative” and “off-the-cuff” ‘Lost Track’. “‘ I’ll never get back what I lost track of ’. We had that line written for the last year, but could never figure out what to do with it,” Haim explained last week. An opportunity then arose to do “a quick music component” for Anderson’s W Magazine shoot with Alana: “Paul mentioned having the book Appointment In Samarra as a possible direction… [we] were inspired by the scene where the main character throws a drink in someone’s face at a country club. We were inspired by the idea of someone doing something so drastic to get out of a situation they felt uncomfortable in – just to feel something. We finally remembered that lyric and wrote and recorded the song, and shot the whole thing, in a few days!”

Florence + The Machine ‘King’

“As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much. I just got on with it,” Florence Welch said about the bigger picture behind her suitably regal comeback single ‘King’. “I was as good as the men and I just went out there and matched them every time. But now, thinking about being a woman in my 30s and the future… I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires. That to be a performer, but also to want a family, might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts. I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.”

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Wet Leg ‘Angelica’ The Wet Leg juggernaut just keeps on rolling. The Isle Of Wight duo are gearing up to release their hotly anticipated self-titled debut album next month, and they’ve got us all excited all over again with their latest woozy single ‘Angelica’. “It’s laced with disenchantment,” Rhian Teasdale cautioned of the song. “Even though the chorus is ‘good times, all the time’. That’s just impossible, isn’t it?” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

The Ninth Wave ‘Hard Not To Hold You’ Glasgow four-piece The Ninth Wave are taking the unusual step of going on hiatus after the release of their second album ‘Heavy Like A Headache’, which is out later this month and is being previewed now by ‘Hard Not To Hold You’. “We are all still best of pals and love what we have created together,” the band said in a statement last month. “However, we’ve been going full pelt for the last six years and we feel like it’s time to give the band a breather… The Ninth Wave has given us some of the best times and we’ve met some of the loveliest people we’ve known throughout it all.” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On the C List:

Priya Ragu ‘Illuminous’ Rising Swiss-Tamil musician Priya Ragu is still very much proving the hype surrounding her, with the celebratory electro-meets-R&B of ‘Illuminous’ sure to uplift your spirits. “I believe we are all beings of light,” Ragu said of the track. “It’s a journey that starts before we enter this world and continues while we have this human experience, and then remains after we leave this earth. I also believe that we all have this one true unique gift that could bring us back to our true selves. Once you have found that, the light within you shines so bright that you become invincible. This is how I feel at this stage in my life and with this song I want to encourage others to find that one thing. Apart from all that, it’s also a turn up song, so you know what you gotta do!” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Alfie Templeman ‘Broken’ Templeman told NME last month that his relatable single ‘Broken’, taken from his forthcoming debut LP ‘Mellow Moon’, “explores the smaller thoughts and fears that nobody really brings up, because there are bigger things going on in the world right now”. He added: “But really, your mental wellbeing is just as valid as anything else. You’re alive: you deserve to know that everything’s OK.” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Tourist ‘Your Love’ William Phillips – AKA songwriter, producer and composer Tourist – will release his fourth studio album ‘Inside Out’ in May, while he’s also celebrating a decade of releasing music as Tourist in 2022. Time for a dance, then: here’s the vibey-yet-poignant ‘Your Love’, of which Phillips says “it was one of those tracks I feel like I’ve been trying to write my entire life”. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music