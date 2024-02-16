Daniel Bedingfield: “The whirlwind of attention made me run away and live a life”

Which Motown legend performed your 2001 chart-topper ‘Gotta Get Thru This’ on the Intros Round of Never Mind the Buzzcocks in 2004?

“[Laughs] I’m not allowed to Google it?! I have absolutely no idea.”

WRONG. Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandellas.

“Wow! That’s incredible! I didn’t see that.”

You’re embarking on a series of gigs to celebrate 20 years of the album ‘Gotta Get Thru This’. How do you look back on its success?

“I’m not diagnosed, but I think I’m pretty high on the spectrum and high functioning, so I get overwhelmed easily and it’s an enormous amount of information to handle. I think I handled it OK. I probably came across as an arsehole a few times, but I was trying to mask my fear by being standoffish and 20 years later, I can understand that. The whirlwind of press and attention was a lot to handle for a 21-year-old’s developing psyche, and it made me run away and live a life. So after it, I did farming, dated a lot, and went around the world. I’d move to a country, stay there for six months, learn the language and fall in love a few times.”

What did you make of Fifth Harmony (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)’s 2016 hit ‘Work from Home’ which sampled ‘Gotta Get Thru This’?

“That was great. I was really happy they did that and even happier to have 25 per cent of the song! That’s groceries money, mate!”