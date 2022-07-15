You famously play The Priest in The Who’s 1975 rock opera film Tommy. But in which band’s video do you also don a dog-collar?

“I believe that would be The Darkness?”

CORRECT. For the promo to their 2006 single ‘Is It Just Me?’

“I was wearing my fire-helmet and during the test, we used just enough fuel to have about an inch of flames shooting from it, so nobody thought there would be a problem. But when I came out, the flames were 5 ft high and set off the sprinkler system and we had to redo it all. [Laughs] I should have charged them for a free wash! I’ve faced every kind of pyro mishap over the years – burning stages, singed ceilings, I’ve burst into flames several times. The lights man used to get drunk and pour petrol over me as well as into the helmet, and at the 1968 Windsor Jazz Festival, I caught fire coming onstage and [‘60s vocalist] Zoot Money claims he put me out with two pints of Newky Brown!”

What was filming Tommy like?

“[The Who’s] Pete Townshend wanted me to play various parts in the film at various times, and eventually I ended up as The Priest, helping to run a Marilyn Monroe-themed cult. The film’s flamboyant director, Ken Russell, had a vision of what he wanted – it took 22 takes of us improvising the movements for the scene until he was satisfied. Five days after we finished filming, I was at a meditation retreat with one of Laurence Olivier’s children, who had to break me out and drive me to the studio at 8:30am to deliver the scream I put on the end of my version of ‘Eyesight to the Blind’.”