Your 1988 hit single ‘Gimme Hope Jo’anna’ has been used as a Welsh national football team anthem that namechecks which midfielder?

“I remember this from a couple of World Cups ago. Joe…..? No, I wouldn’t waste your time, but the moment you say it, I’ll know!”

WRONG. It’s ‘Give Me Hope Joe Allen’ – referencing the Swansea City player.

“Little Joe Allen! I obviously like it when people cover the songs. There an artist called Lady Linn who scored a Number One in Belgium with a jazz take on ‘I Don’t Wanna Dance’ and it was interesting to hear a totally different take on it.”

Talking of football: there’s footage of you performing with Diego Maradona in 1981…

“Yeah, I played with Diego. I was a lot fitter, younger and stronger – and so was he! Didn’t have a big beer belly on him. He was truly the [Lionel] Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo of his time, so he looms very large on my landscape. Diego wouldn’t sing – he just mouthed the words and had a great time!”

For a bonus half-point: Complete the following lyrics: ‘When I wake up in the morning, I’m still asleep / I really don’t want no toast…’?

“‘Well, that’s because in the morning, I don’t feel to boast’?’ [Laughs] I don’t know!”

WRONG. It’s: ‘I want no OJ, no tea, or cereal / Give me a yogurt drink I’m wanting first’ – from the 2004 Yop commercial that adapts it into ‘Gimme Yop, Me Mama’.

“[Laughs] How do you expect me to know that?! Look, there’s been a lot of talk about me allowing the Yop people to use ‘’Gimme Hope Jo’anna’ , but I saw a lot of logic in it. I’m always looking at what’s coming next and there’s always a generation who doesn’t know you and I got the impression that it was going to – as it did – touch a generation that probably didn’t know me.”