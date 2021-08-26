Which frontman once described Bros as “the first band to be sold on the size of their crotches”?

“Oof! I have no idea!”

WRONG. It’s Pet Shop Boy Neil Tennant in their 1990 book Literally.

“I know Neil and think he’s one of Britain’s greatest pop stars, but I didn’t realise he was looking at my crotch in such a detailed way! (Laughs)

“Both us and Pet Shop Boys shared a manager, Tom Watkins, and were both at the top of our game globally. We had a mutual understanding of the madness, not just within the industry, but our own management. It was a circus where Tom was desperate to be famous. I made amends with Tom when he was ill before he died [in 2020]. I called him and said: ‘Look, there’s no hard feelings, I just want you to get well’ and he was very complimentary about me.

“But he was a hard man to love and couldn’t get out of his own way. Neil was smart enough to be able to converse with Tom in a way that we couldn’t, because we were 17 and learned the hard way about the difference between net and gross. We didn’t understand you sometimes had to spend £1m to make £1m and ended up in a financial hole.”