Your new single is a cover of Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s ‘1999’. Can you name any three ‘90s icons they appear as in the original video?

Robin: “Of course! Spice Girls?…”

Denise: “Kate Winslet? TLC?”

Kim: “Backstreet Boys?”

CORRECT. Among others, you could have also had: Steve Jobs, Eminem and Justin Timberlake.

Kim: “1999 was our time! We were inspired to cover it by seeing Charli XCX in a radio interview mentioning that Vengaboys’ ‘We Like to Party!’ was her guilty pleasure song, and the station asked: ‘Can Charli XCX bring the Vengaboys back?’. So we instantly loved her. We decided she’s now our best friend and needed to borrow her song.”

Have you had any reaction from Charli or Troye? And would there be any chance of Charli herself jumping on a remix of it?

Denise: “Not yet. We’re sitting stirring our coffees and waiting patiently (Laughs) to see what they think of it.”

Donny: “Of course we’d love Charli to feature on a remix of it. That would be an honour. Do it Charli! Do it!”

In Charli XCX’s original ‘1999’ video, Troye Sivan appears as Leonardo DiCaprio and apparently Vengaboys turned down an invitation to party with him in the ‘90s…

Denise: “True story! We were in a London club, and one of his guys came up to Kim and myself and asked: ‘Would you like to join Leonardo at his table?’. But we had to be up for The Big Breakfast, so we had to return to the hotel and get an early night. I was really in love with him, but Kim was like: ‘Look sharp! We need to go! (Laughs)”

What are your memories of 1999?

Robin: “It was the best year for me in the Vengaboys because we started out in 1997, but in 1999, everything was big. Big arenas, big TV shows, meeting big names like Madonna, Ricky Martin, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. We had two Number One hits in the UK. And a lot of sex.”

Ever had sex to your own music?

Robin: “No, that would feel like incest! (Laughs). I had a date once with someone who put on our music, and I said: ‘This isn’t working. I’m going to go’.”

What was touring with Christina like?

Robin: “We did some US radio tours with her and at the time she was shy and young and always looking at us like: ‘Oh, those crazy foursome’. By the way – someone in the group had some fun with her dancers (Laughs).”