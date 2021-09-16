Nicki Minaj: every album ranked and rated

Collectively, the rap world has come to a consensus that 2018’s ‘Queen’ is definitely the worst effort from Young Money’s First Lady. Years before the release, Nicki Minaj solidified her position as her era’s Queen of Rap by maintaining high expectations of women within rap when it seemed to be so male-dominated. But ‘Queen’ was released after a four-year hiatus from the rapping scene, where a huge influx of amazingly talented ladies started to shine. With a shift from hardcore bars to melodies and auto-tune, ‘Queen’ did not keep up with her counterparts with its samey verses, many of which ran too long.

Travis Scott’s third album ‘Astroworld’ outsold Nicki’s ‘Queen’ by 20,000 units; the latter was a polished record full of club-friendly melodies Despite the ‘Queen’ boasting two seminal knockout hits, ‘Chun-Li’ and ‘Barbie Tings’, as well as a few clear knockouts such as ‘Barbie Dreams’, the album wasn’t worth the wait and lacked that Nicki Minaj stamp of approval.