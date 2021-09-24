Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’: 10 things you never knew about the iconic music video

An earlier version of this piece was published in August 2015

Today marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana‘s ‘Nevermind’ – a snarling slab of grunge that flung the band into superstardom. The album went on to influence all manner of artists into the present day – from St. Vincent and Lorde, to Yungblud and Sam Fender – and one track in particular became the unofficial anthem for disenfranchised kids everywhere in the early ’90s.

“Of course, no-one had any psychic foresight to imagine that the song would go on to do what it did,” Nirvana’s drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl told NME this year. “We just fuckin’ rocked it in a little rehearsal space that was like a barn. I didn’t know what the lyrics were; Kurt’s melody pattern changed every other time we played it and it wasn’t really until we got into the studio to record it that I realised the power of the song. And not just lyrically or musically, but the groove of the song – it was really powerful. I think everyone was more focused on songs like ‘In Bloom’ or ‘Lithium’ or ‘Breed’; nobody really paid too much attention to ‘Teen Spirit’ while we were recording it. We just thought it was another cool song for the record.”

The song’s music video, meanwhile, is commonly regarded as one of the greatest of all time, and sees Nirvana playing an initially head-nodding school concert that soon descends into chaos and anarchy. After it premiered on MTV’s Sunday night show ‘120 Minutes’ ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ quickly catapulted alternative rock straight into the mainstream.

As ‘Nevermind’ celebrates a gigantic milestone, here’s ten things you probably didn’t know about ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’s iconic visual.