NME Radio Roundup 23 August 2021: Lorde, Lizzo & Cardi B, Disclosure and more

Last week Lorde released her highly anticipated third album ‘Solar Power’, and it’s spectacular. Here at NME the record got the full five-star treatment, heralded as: “an album that grows in quiet stature with every listen, new nuggets of wisdom making their way to the surface, peeking through its beautiful instrumentation that weaves a stunning, leafy tapestry.” The gorgeous recent single ‘Mood Ring’ was a must add to the NME Radio playlist this week.

Also newly added to NME Radio are Lizzo and Cardi B’s stellar collaboration, the latest from PinkPantheress and one of Disclosure’s euphoric new singles.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: