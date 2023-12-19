Released earlier this month, Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora is an open-world action-adventure game that expands upon James Cameron’s blockbuster epic.

READ MORE: ‘Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora’ review: a stunning world let down by lacklustre action

Taking control of a young Na’vi, players are tasked with staging a rebellion against the colonising humans.

Advertisement

As well as recruiting fellow Na’vi tribes for upcoming battles, players will also need to craft a number of weapons throughout Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora in order to maintain the upper hand. This is where Cave Root comes into play.

At first, Cave Roots may appear pretty useless compared to some of the majesty that Pandora has to offer, but it’s an important part of crafting powerful weapons such as the Heavy Bow, which comes with the additional effect of Focused Draw, doubling the Heavy Bow’s exhaustion timer.

Cave Roots are also needed as part of the quest to gain favour with the Over Gentle Water Na’vi Camp, who have set up camp near the Stoneblade Ridge, on a small island in the Blackwater Basin.

‘Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora’ Cave Root location

Cave Root isn’t immediately available in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. Before you can start harvesting it, players will need to have completed eleventh main mission, The Wandering Clan, and earned access to the second region known as the Upper Plains.

Once there, Cave Root can be found in various caves scattered around the Upper Plains like the ones near Zakru Falls. Once there, it can be collected from the roofs of the caves.

Advertisement

There are three types of Cave Root in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, with Fine and Superior both available throughout the Upper Plains. However Exquisite Cave Root is only available towards the end of the game, in the final region known as the Clouded Forest in caves near the Blistering Roots . Exquisite Cave Root can also be used to craft the Heavy Bow but will give players a greater chance of getting a bow with the highest possible stats.

In a three-star review, NME praised Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora’s “stunning setting that will often take your breath away” alongside the “enjoyable gathering and crafting.”

“Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora is a gorgeous realisation of James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, but uncreative open-world game mechanics, unlikeable characters and a dull story hold back the game’s potential,” the review continued.