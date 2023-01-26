Dead Space remake takes the beloved 2008 horror title and gives it a fresh coat of paint for modern audiences. The graphics have been reworked from the ground up, and there’s also been some changes to the mission structure and combat systems. It’s still the game you know and love, just tweaked slightly to make it feel fresh in 2023.

Upon booting up Dead Space remake, you’ll notice some differences if you played the original. Combat has changed slightly, in that Necromorph enemies react to damage differently, and there’s a whole new physics system dictating how they break apart if you’re using certain weapons. The story is slightly different too, and there’s even a secret ending to unlock.

Once you’ve completed the campaign, there’s still plenty for you to do if you’d like to jump back in. Via a New Game Plus mode, you can take on a more challenging version of the game. Things will be slightly different, and there’s a special resource to collect as you go. Here’s how New Game Plus mode works in Dead Space remake.

Is there a New Game Plus mode in Dead Space remake?

Yes, there is a New Game Plus mode in Dead Space remake. It unlocks upon completion of the campaign, and lets you jump back into a more challenging version of the game. You’ll ghave access to everything you unlocked during your first playthrough. These resources and upgrades won’t be available right at the beginning, as you’ll need to wait until Isaac has access to a store to retrieve them.

Yes! #DeadSpace will have New Game+ at launch that includes: – Level 6 Advanced Suit

– New Phantom Variant Necromorphs

– Secret Ending https://t.co/K4EuSPetX2 — Dead Space (@deadspace) January 25, 2023

What’s different in New Game Plus?

In Dead Space‘s New Game Plus mode, you’ll face even higher difficulties from the get-go. Phantom Necromorphs are introduced; higher versions of enemies that look different and present more of a challenge in combat. There’s a level 6 suit (Advanced Soldier RIG) to unlock, as well as Master Fragments, which are special collectibles littered throughout the campaign. There are 12 to collect, and once you have them all you’ll unlock the Dead Space remake secret ending.

Note that abilities like Stasis and Kinesis are not transferred to New Game Plus automatically, and instead have to be reacquired at the normal points in the story where they were found in the first playthrough.

So there you have it, Dead Space remake does indeed have a New Game Plus mode. For more on the game, be sure to check out our Dead Space remake review.

