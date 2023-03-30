Resident Evil 4 Remake can be pretty challenging to get through on any difficulty, especially if you’re not using the best weapons and upgrading them as you go. Handguns will be your bread and butter, and will be what you use for pretty much the entirety of the game. Handgun ammo is plentiful, and thanks to some easy upgrades early on, handguns are going to help you to get better at shooting in Resident Evil 4 Remake in general.

Choosing the best handgun for you is a matter of personal preference to an extent. There are two handguns that are recommended for the majority of players however, which will get you through to the end of the game once you upgrade them properly.

Here are the best handguns to use in Resident Evil 4 Remake. We’ll make recommendations, and then explain what each of the five handguns offer, in case you’re looking to try out the entire offering during your playthrough.

What’s the best Handgun in ‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’?

The best handgun in Resident Evil 4 Remake is the Red9. This gun packs the most punch, and when paired with the Red9 Stock, has the accuracy to back it up. You’ll definitely need to upgrade its Ammo Capacity and Reload Speed from the jump, otherwise you’ll be caught short by enemies pretty often.

The Blacktail is another solid pick, and better for those looking for more of a well-rounded gun that can be used until the end of the game. The Blacktail takes up a very small amount of space in your case, and can be used from the castle section onwards. One more weapon of note is the SG-09 R starting handgun. This can be upgraded with a laser sight, which makes it the most accurate handgun in the game. While it was somewhat underpowered before, the laser sight easily makes it worth trying out before getting the Blacktail.

So there you have it, those are the best handguns to try out in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more on the game be sure to check out our guide on finding a Gold Chicken Egg.

