“I’m thinking Jesse Malin or Chrissie Hynde if she was in town? Elvis Costello? No? Dammit!”

WRONG. It was Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore.

“Yeah! He played guitar. See, that’s what put me off – I was thinking it was someone who sang with me, which Chrissie Hynde was been known to do. She’s a tough cookie! I admire her. She influenced me – when the first Pretenders album came out, she was this big star and I was this barely known lil singer-songwriter living in Houston. It’s mind-blowing knowing those people I looked up to in my twenties – Chrissie Hynde, Elvis Costello, the New York Dolls – have welcomed me onto their peer level.”

Talking of legends who’ve welcomed you as a peer, you toured with Bob Dylan…

“I was excited because I’m such a fan, and I was playing huge arenas with Bob Dylan and Van Morrison. But it wasn’t what it expected. The first night, Bob Dylan said hello and made sure I was doing OK, then I never saw him again. I’d imagined we’d all hang out every night, so I was disappointed it wasn’t like that. I didn’t want to end up doing what they were doing – that was my big takeaway. It didn’t look enjoyable. Everything was big – the arenas, catering, tour buses – and you think: ‘Oh that’s what I’d love to have!’. Then when you see it, nobody seems like they’re having much fun. But needless to say, it was an honour.”

You also toured with Tom Petty…

“He was fun. It was around the time ‘Car Wheels on a Gravel Road’ came out [1998] and I wasn’t as well-known as I am now. One of the nights, his audience wasn’t being very receptive to me. So he walked onstage and said: ‘OK, you need to listen to this artist because she’s important’. His fans sat there with their mouths open! They couldn’t believe Tom Petty had walked out to tell them to listen to the opening act. That’s the kind of person he was.”

And you’ve worked with Willie Nelson…

“Willie recording my song ‘Overtime’ was the greatest honour – especially when he asked me to sing on it. We did a live version – I listened to it yesterday and it moved me to tears. When I’d sang it on the album, it was in a key that was too high for me, so when it came to performing it live, I asked him if we could lower the key. He said: ‘We can put in whatever key you want’, and retuned his guitar. He’s so mellow – it’s probably all the pot he smokes!”

“Everybody has their Willie Nelson bus story! You couldn’t walk in without it being filled with smoke – he’d be smoking through this special device that had a built-in humidifier because his doctor told him smoking it would ruin his lungs. He was the biggest pot smoker I met! He would win that honour! (Laughs)”