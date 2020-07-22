Abba to return with five new tracks next year as coronavirus delays reunion

Abba are now set to release five new tracks as part of their long-awaited reunion, which has been postponed until 2021.

The Swedish pop icons announced back in 2018 that they would be sharing two new tracks: ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’. At the beginning of 2020, the group’s Benny Andersson promised that the material was “coming this year”.

It has now been revealed that Abba’s return has been pushed back due to “technical difficulties” as well as the ongoing coronavirus crisis. However, fans’ patience will be rewarded as the band plan to release five new songs in total.

Geoff Lloyd, co-host of the Reasons To Be Cheerful podcast, explained (via The Independent): “I got to spend an hour […] with Björn Ulvaeus from Abba via Zoom. He’s quarantining – he’s got an island in the Stockholm archipelago.

“They’ve recorded five new songs. They should have been out at the end of last year… Because of technical difficulties and the pandemic, it’s delayed things. But he promised me that the new Abba music will be out in 2021.”

Ulvaeus previously hinted at the direction of two of the new cuts, describing one of them as “a pop tune, very danceable” and the other “more timeless, more reflective”. Announcing their first foray into the studio in 35 years, Abba said in their initial statement: “We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. “And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!”