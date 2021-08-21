‘Fast And Furious 9’ is getting an extended director’s cut

Fast & Furious 9 is getting an extended cut of the film.

The latest instalment in the franchise was released this summer and came in at 143 minutes.

Now, a longer version of the film is being released. When the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases of the film come out on September 21, following an initial digital release on September 7, there will be two versions of the film shared.

The original cinema release will be one of these along with a seven minute longer cut called F9: The Director’s Cut. It will also come with over an hour of bonus material.

According to Collider, the extended cut will show “a deepened sibling rivalry between Dom and Jakob, more of Dom’s evolution as a father, a never-before-seen-flashback featuring some of the franchise’s most beloved characters.”

It will also reportedly feature: “extended sequences featuring Tej and Roman, an additional Cardi B appearance, and an expanded action climax featuring the infamous Armadillo tank”.

Recently, a release date for the 10th instalment of the Fast & Furious film franchise has been confirmed.

Universal Pictures has set April 7, 2023 for the premiere of Fast & Furious 10, according to Entertainment Weekly. The follow-up to June’s Fast & Furious 9, the film is set to be the penultimate instalment in the franchise.

Fast & Furious 10 will be directed by franchise regular Justin Lin, who helmed Fast 9. It is expected to bring back its main cast, led by Vin Diesel, who has also served as the series’ producer since 2009’s Fast & Furious.

In related news, a Fast & Furious spin-off starring Charlize Theron, who played the main antagonist in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, is reportedly in the works.