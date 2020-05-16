Bruce Willis’ daughter, Rumer, has shared a picture of her father wearing the costume he donned in Armageddon.

The film, which also starred Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Owen Wilson, Michael Clarke Duncan and Steve Buscemi, saw Willis play Harry Stamper, a deep-sea oil driller who was hired by NASA to destroy an asteroid heading to earth.

Rumer shared the picture of her father with the caption “He said this is ‘His saving the [world] outfit’ (Actual one from Armageddon) #thismanisadamnledgend.”

Advertisement

In the picture, which you can see below, Willis can be seen wearing his costume and a mask.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen many actors recently referencing their previous films which chime with ongoing events. Contagion stars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, for example, appeared in a series of videos to help share health information about the ongoing pandemic in March.

The 2011 film, which sees a new virus rapidly spread around the world, has become one of the most streamed films in recent weeks as its plot is seen to echo the current coronavirus situation.

The videos, made in conjunction with scientists from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, were filmed in the actors’ homes and directed by Steven Soderbergh and produced by screenwriter Scott Z Burns.

Advertisement

Marion Cottilard, Jennifer Ehle and Laurence Fishburne also featured in the videos.