Check out the action-packed new trailer for upcoming ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ film

The new action-packed trailer for the upcoming Dungeon & Dragons movie has arrived – check it out below.

The new film, called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, is set for release next year in March and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, and Regé-Jean Page. The trailer for the film was unveiled today (July 21) at San Diego’s Comic-Con

In the trailer, Pine’s character can be heard saying: “We didn’t mean to unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known, but we are gonna fix it,” before snapshots of dragons breathing fire on villages can be seen.

The trailer was backed by Led Zeppelin’s ‘Whole Lotta Love’ and included several huge fight sequences – including one with Rodriguez.

Check out the trailer here:

A synopsis for the film reads: “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

Unveiling the trailer at today’s Comic-Con panel, directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley talked about their personal history with the Dungeons & Dragons game.

“I have been an avid player since I was 14 years old when I acted on the show Freaks & Geeks,” Daley told the audience. “Anyone who plays D&D knows it’s not just a game. It is the feeling you get when you play the game” (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Based on Hasbro’s Dungeons & Dragons game, the Paramount and eOne feature is produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner and Nick Meyer, with executive producers Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman and Greg Mooradian.

Speaking about what fans can expect from the plot, producer Latcham said: “There is a lot of questing in the movie, I can tell you that,” while Daley added: “There are a ton of Easter eggs loaded in there.”