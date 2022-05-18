Dolly Parton to star in musical film ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’

Dolly Parton will star in a Christmas film for NBC, titled Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.

The network announced the collaboration on Tuesday (May 17), describing the film as a “modern-day musical about the making of a network TV special”.

A description reads: “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique ‘mountain magic’ she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.

“Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men.

“When it’s time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realisation that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.”

The project is written and executive produced by David Rambo, Parton and Sam Haskell. It will be Parton’s third film with NBC, following 2015’s Dolly Parton’s Coat Of Many Colors and sequel Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle of Love in 2016.

In 2020, the singer and actress starred in the Netflix musical film Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square, which won an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie.

Earlier this year, it was announced Parton will guest star in the final season of Grace and Frankie, alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

A release date for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas has yet to be announced.