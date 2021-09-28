Here’s everything coming to Netflix UK in October 2021

Netflix UK has revealed its full list of new releases for October 2021 – see every film and TV show landing on the streaming service below.

Among the Netflix Originals arriving on the streaming platform next month include the US remake of the feature-length thriller The Guilty, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal. Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon return for an extended edition of The Trip, and Penn Badgley is back as problematic favourite Joe in the third season of You.

Other highlights include a selection of entries from the original Halloween franchise, plus Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Horror two-hander The Lighthouse arrives on October 5, which stars Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson.

Advertisement

Comedy superhero movie Shazam! also joins the platform, while Seinfeld will be available in its entirety for the first time ever.

See the list of titles with confirmed dates below:

1 October

27 Steps of May (2018)

Anatomy (2000)

Body of Lies (2008)

Carlito’s Way (1993)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Diana: The Musical (2021)

Effie Gray (2014)

Forever Rich (2021)

Halloween (1978)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Heat (1995)

Inside Job (2010)

Jumper (2008)

Knight and Day (2010)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Love You To Death (2019)

Marley & Me (2008)

Oats Studio, Volume 1 (2021)

Pavlova – A Woman for all Time (1983)

Spider-Man (2002)

Swallow (Original, 2021)

The Guilty (Original, 2021)

The Haunting (1999)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

The Rite (2011)

Till Death (2021)

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad ( S1)

Creeped Out (S2)

Killer Women with Piers Morgan (S1)

Maid (Limited Series)

Paik’s Spirit (Original, S1)

Scaredy Cats (S1)

Seinfeld (S1-9)

The Crowned Clown (S1)

3 October

Scissor Seven (S3)

Simply Raymond Blanc (S1)

Advertisement

4 October

On My Block (S4)

5 October

Bad Hair (2020)

Adult Material (Limited Series)

Escape The Undertaker (Interactive Special)

Remember You (S1)

6 October

There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)

Bad Sport (Volume 1)

Baking Impossible (S1E1-6)

Love is Blind: Brazil (S1)

The Five Juanas (S1)

7 October

Sexy Beasts (S2)

The Billion Dollar Code (Limited Series)

The Ingenuity of the Househusband (S1)

The Way of the Househusband (Part 2)

8 October

Angeliena (2021)

My Brother, My Sister (Original, 2021)

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (Original, 2021)

The Lighthouse (2019)

9 October

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Blue Period (S1)

10 October

Behind the Players

Lee & Cindy C. (2015)

The Atom: A Love Affair (2019)

11 October

Shazam! (2019)

Little Things (S4)

The Baby-Sitters Club (S2)

12 October

Bright: Samurai Soul (Original, 2021)

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (Original, 2021)

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (Original, 2021)

The Movies That Made Us (S3)

13 October

Fever Dream (Original, 2021)

Violet Evergarden: The Movie (2020)

The Magic of the Diary of Anne Frank

14 October

Slashers (2001)

Another Life (S2)

One Night in Paris (Stand-up Special)

15 October

Monk Comes Down the Mountain (2015)

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (Original, 2021)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Forgotten Battle ( 2021)

The Four of Us (2021)

The Trip (Original, 2021)

Unfaithful (2002)

Karma’s World (S1)

My Name ( S1)

You (S3)

20 October

Found (2021)

Night Teeth (2021)

Stuck Together (2021)

21 October

Flip A Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary (2021)

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (S1)

Sex, Love, and goop (S1)

22 October

Inside Job (S1)

Locke & Key (S2)

28 October

Luis Miguel – The Series (S3)

29 October

Army of Thieves (2021)

Colin in Black and White (Limited Series)

The Time it Takes (S1)