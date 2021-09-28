Here’s everything coming to Netflix UK in October 2021

Netflix UK has revealed its full list of new releases for October 2021 – see every film and TV show landing on the streaming service below.
Among the Netflix Originals arriving on the streaming platform next month include the US remake of the feature-length thriller The Guilty, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal. Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon return for an extended edition of The Trip, and Penn Badgley is back as problematic favourite Joe in the third season of You.
Other highlights include a selection of entries from the original Halloween franchise, plus Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Horror two-hander The Lighthouse arrives on October 5, which stars Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson.
Comedy superhero movie Shazam! also joins the platform, while Seinfeld will be available in its entirety for the first time ever.
See the list of titles with confirmed dates below:
1 October
27 Steps of May (2018)
Anatomy (2000)
Body of Lies (2008)
Carlito’s Way (1993)
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Diana: The Musical (2021)
Effie Gray (2014)
Forever Rich (2021)
Halloween (1978)
Halloween II (1981)
Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)
Heat (1995)
Inside Job (2010)
Jumper (2008)
Knight and Day (2010)
Love & Other Drugs (2010)
Love You To Death (2019)
Marley & Me (2008)
Oats Studio, Volume 1 (2021)
Pavlova – A Woman for all Time (1983)
Spider-Man (2002)
Swallow (Original, 2021)
The Guilty (Original, 2021)
The Haunting (1999)
The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
The Rite (2011)
Till Death (2021)
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad ( S1)
Creeped Out (S2)
Killer Women with Piers Morgan (S1)
Maid (Limited Series)
Paik’s Spirit (Original, S1)
Scaredy Cats (S1)
Seinfeld (S1-9)
The Crowned Clown (S1)
3 October
Scissor Seven (S3)
Simply Raymond Blanc (S1)
4 October
On My Block (S4)
5 October
Bad Hair (2020)
Adult Material (Limited Series)
Escape The Undertaker (Interactive Special)
Remember You (S1)
6 October
There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)
Bad Sport (Volume 1)
Baking Impossible (S1E1-6)
Love is Blind: Brazil (S1)
The Five Juanas (S1)
7 October
Sexy Beasts (S2)
The Billion Dollar Code (Limited Series)
The Ingenuity of the Househusband (S1)
The Way of the Househusband (Part 2)
8 October
Angeliena (2021)
My Brother, My Sister (Original, 2021)
Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (Original, 2021)
The Lighthouse (2019)
9 October
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)
Blue Period (S1)
10 October
Behind the Players
Lee & Cindy C. (2015)
The Atom: A Love Affair (2019)
11 October
Shazam! (2019)
Little Things (S4)
The Baby-Sitters Club (S2)
12 October
Bright: Samurai Soul (Original, 2021)
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (Original, 2021)
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (Original, 2021)
The Movies That Made Us (S3)
13 October
Fever Dream (Original, 2021)
Violet Evergarden: The Movie (2020)
The Magic of the Diary of Anne Frank
14 October
Slashers (2001)
Another Life (S2)
One Night in Paris (Stand-up Special)
15 October
Monk Comes Down the Mountain (2015)
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (Original, 2021)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
The Forgotten Battle ( 2021)
The Four of Us (2021)
The Trip (Original, 2021)
Unfaithful (2002)
Karma’s World (S1)
My Name ( S1)
You (S3)
20 October
Found (2021)
Night Teeth (2021)
Stuck Together (2021)
21 October
Flip A Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary (2021)
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (S1)
Sex, Love, and goop (S1)
22 October
Inside Job (S1)
Locke & Key (S2)
28 October
Luis Miguel – The Series (S3)
29 October
Army of Thieves (2021)
Colin in Black and White (Limited Series)
The Time it Takes (S1)