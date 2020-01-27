Jim Carrey has revealed he would be interested in doing a sequel to The Mask — though only if it was made by a “crazy visionary filmmaker”.

The actor famously starred in the 1994 film as banker Stanley Ipkiss, who turns into a green-headed, mischievous gangster after finding a magical mask.

While speaking about his role in the upcoming video game adaptation Sonic The Hedgehog, Carrey also laid out the one condition he needs to have guaranteed before he could reprise his The Mask role.

Advertisement

Explaining that he doesn’t “think in terms of sequels and stuff like that”, he told ComicBook.com: “The Mask I think, myself, you know, it would depend on a filmmaker.

“It depends on a filmmaker really. I don’t want to do it just to do it. But I would only do it if it was some crazy visionary filmmaker. Sure.”

A standalone sequel without Carrey called Son of the Mask was released in 2005, though it was critically panned.

Advertisement

The original comic character’s co-creator Mike Richardson previously spoke about a potential Mask film sequel, admitting he would like to see a woman in the lead role.

“I’d like to see a really good physical comedian [in the role],” he told Forbes. “I have one in mind, but I’m not gonna say her name. We have to do a lot of convincing for this particular actor, but we’ll see… You never know what’s coming in the future. We have some ideas.”

Richardson added: “I’d like it to be another character film about a person dealing with absolute power,” continued Richardson. “The whole theme of The Mask was we all say what we would do if we had absolute power, just like Stanley Ipkiss.

“When we get absolute power, we often resort to the most petty of endeavours and it’s overcoming our human nature and using the power for good. Stan Lee said, ‘with great power comes great responsibility,’ but my thing is an older axiom, which is ‘absolute power corrupts absolutely.’”