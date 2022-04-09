Jim Carrey would consider doing ‘Ace Ventura 3’ if Christopher Nolan directed it

Jim Carrey has shared what it would take for him to reprise his role as Ace Ventura in a third film in the pet detective comedy franchise.
Speaking in a new interview, the actor – who is currently promoting his latest role as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic The Hedgehog 2 – shut down the idea of taking on old roles, but he did tease a scenario that might tempt him to do Ace Ventura 3.
“I think after the fact, when there’s been a lot of years, unless some genius person, director, auteur comes to you with a completely new take on what’s going on, you know,” Carrey told E! News’ Daily Pop. “If Chris Nolan came to me and said ‘I want to make Ace Ventura real and I want to do something, you know, something more interesting’… then I might listen.”
He continued: “But for the most part, you know, after a certain time there’s not one cell in your body that is that person anymore so you end up just imitating what you did in the old days and the original inspiration isn’t there.”
Carrey’s comments come after it was reported last year that an Ace Ventura sequel was on the way, written by the team behind Sonic The Hedgehog.
Morgan Creek, the production company who own the rights to the ’90s character, told Park Circus that a sequel was coming.
“During COVID, audiences have been in love and are thrilled to have beloved characters brought back with new stories,” the company said.
According to Collider, the quote continued: “Ace Ventura will see a new day at Amazon as a major motion-picture/theatrical with the Sonic The Hedgehog writers.”
The film would reunite Carrey with writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who have worked with the comic actor on both Sonic The Hedgehog 1 & 2.
Carrey starred as Ace Ventura in two films: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995).
Meanwhile, Jim Carrey has said he is considering retiring from acting. The actor revealed in a recent interview that Sonic The Hedgehog 2 might be his last.