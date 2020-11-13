Kate Mara details “horrible experience” filming ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot

Kate Mara has said she had a “horrible experience” filming the Fantastic Four reboot.

The actress, who played Susan Storm in Josh Trank’s 2015 film, has broken her silence on her experience in a new interview.

“I had a horrible experience on Fantastic Four,” Mara told Emmys. “I’ve never talked about it before. I married one of my costars [Jamie Bell], so I don’t regret doing that movie at all . But do I wish I had responded differently to certain things? Yes, definitely.”

The actress didn’t reveal the specifics of her experience, but went on to reflect on it in relation to the #MeToo movement.

“The fact of the matter is that my two horrendous experiences with directors were male directors,” she said. “Have I not gotten along with a female director? Absolutely. And was it not the greatest work experience? Sure.

“But there was never a time that I felt, ‘This is happening because I’m a woman.’ Where with the male directors, it 100 percent was only happening with me; it was a power dynamic thing.”

Kate Mara added: “And on both of my bad experiences, the movies were 95 percent men and I was the only woman in the movie.”

Fantastic Four director Josh Trank said earlier this year that he regrets not fighting harder to cast a Black actress to play Mara’s character.

“There were a lot of controversial conversations that were had behind the scenes on that,” he said. “I was mostly interested in a Black Sue Storm, a Black Johnny Storm, and a Black Franklin Storm.

“But also, when you’re dealing with a studio on a massive movie like that, everybody wants to keep an open mind to, like, who the big stars are going to be. ‘Maybe it’ll be Margot Robbie,’ or something like that. But when it came down to it, I found a lot of pretty heavy pushback on casting a Black woman in that role.”