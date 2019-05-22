Petition launched to make Danny DeVito the next Wolverine

Thousands have signed it

Danny DeVito fans are pledging support for him to be installed as the next Wolverine.

An online petition that has the goal of reaching 15,000 signatures has passed the 10,000 mark, which calls for the actor to replace Hugh Jackman in the the Marvel role.

Read more: 10 Times Danny DeVito Was A Legend

The summary for the Change.org petition reads: “The only man able to take the throne after Hugh Jackman. We believe that if Wolverine is to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the only man able to pull it off is Danny Devito.”

Signees have commented on the campaign. “Personally I feel Danny is the true Wolverine,” said Ryan Foster, while and James Froggatt wrote: “It’s fucking Danny Devito, enough said.”

Jackman hung up his adamantium claws after Logan (2017). The 50-year-old actor called time on playing the character, which he portrayed in the X-Men film series from 2000-2017, after believing it wasn’t right to drag it out.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“When I saw Deadpool, I was like, wow that’s cool,” Jackman told MTV in 2018. “It’s just a matter of time. It’s a bit like you’re at the greatest party you’ve ever been at, you’ve been dancing for an hour and a half, and then you’re just like, ‘It’s time, ok. If I stay any longer, it’s gonna get ugly.’ It’s like, it’s time.”

X-Men franchise producer, Lauren Shuler Donner, said on a recent Television Critics Association panel that the role was becoming too demanding.

“[Hugh] worked so hard to bulk up, would get up at four in the morning to bulk and eat protein meals every two hours because his natural state, they used to call him Worm when he was a kid,” she said.

“So his natural state is a very skinny guy. Once you reach a certain age, the body just won’t go anymore. I think he was wise to say, ‘I’m at that point. I can’t do it.’”

Given the physical nature of the role, it would mean a lot of work for DeVito should he be instated – and hard work for any future star for that matter.