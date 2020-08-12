The world’s last Blockbuster is transforming into an Airbnb for $4 a night

The world’s last remaining Blockbuster store will be transformed into an Airbnb, allowing fans to access a pull-out couch, a TV and unlimited access to the store’s extensive catalogue of titles.

The 20-year-old store in Bend, Oregon, is the last remaining store in the once popular video rental chain.

According to an official listing on Airbnb, manager Sandi Harding has converted a portion of the store for the “End of Summer Sleepover”, which will allow film lovers to access the store for three one-night stays in September.

However, the stays are available exclusively to residents of Deschutes County – which means that the rest of us won’t get the chance to experience the thrills of the retro sleepover.

At $4 a night it also makes for one of the most affordable stays on Airbnb, with the store opening on September 18th, 19th, and 20th.

It comes after the store weathered the impact of coronavirus to remain open.

After closing for several days at the start of the pandemic, the store re-opened with a new roadside pick-up system in place.

As reported in the New York Post, customers called Blockbuster to request and pay for a film before receiving a sanitised DVD in a zipped bag.

After this, the store then re-opened with a maximum of ten people allowed at a time. Staff wear gloves and masks and clean each DVD before and after it leaves the store.

At its peak, Blockbuster had over 9000 stores around the world. In December 2013, the long-running rental chain called in administrators in the UK.