This Spanish-language survival thriller is top of Netflix globally

The Spanish-language survival thriller, Society Of The Snow, has been named as Netflix’s most-watched film globally this week, with just less than 23 million views.

J.A. Bayona’s movie is based on a true story about a flight, carrying a rugby team, which crashes on a glacier in the Andes. The few passengers who survive must find a way to stay alive in one of the world’s most unforgiving environments.

Defined by Netflix as total hours viewed divided by runtime, Society Of The Snow has amassed 22.9million views since its release on January 4.

As well as being long-listed by BAFTA for an award in the Film Not In The English Language category, it has also been shortlisted for four Academy Awards, including Best International Feature and Original Score.

The movie is adapted from the book of the same name, written by Pablo Vierci, which is based on the 1972 Andes flight disaster, in which there were 29 fatalities.

Bayona is known for his work on sci-fi adventure Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, and The Impossible.

According to The Independent, Bayona visited the site of the crash ahead of filming, as well as ensuring that the families of the survivors approved of the adaptation.

Bayona spoke on his cast members: “The actors were brave and committed wholeheartedly to their performances, experiencing a small measure of the cold and hunger the survivors would have endured.”

