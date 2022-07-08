‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ post-credits scene: here’s what happened and what it means

As is tradition with any film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love And Thunder is bundled with numerous post-credits scenes to dissect.

In director Taika Waititi’s sequel to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok there’s two post-credits scenes in total. The first appears midway through the credits, while a second is shown at the end once they’ve rolled.

In the first scene it’s revealed that Zeus (Russell Crowe) survived Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) lightning bolt attack at the film’s climax. In the scene set in Omnipotence City, Zeus vows to seek revenge against Thor to someone off camera.

“It seems to me that being a God used to mean something,” Zeus says. “Now people just want superheroes, when did we become the joke?”

As the camera turns, we see Zeus is speaking to new character Hercules, played by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein. The character was previously mentioned in Thor: Love And Thunder when Thor discussed who would be at Omnipotence City with Korg (Waititi), Jane (Natalie Portman) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

Hercules looks set to seek vengeance against Thor on behalf of Zeus although it’s unclear whether this clash will happen before an as-of-yet unconfirmed fifth Thor film.

Based on the same Hercules from Greek mythology, the character plays a big part in the Marvel comics. He first appeared as a rival to Thor in 1965 before teaming up with the Avengers and assisting Thor in subsequent storylines. Hercules also landed his own comic series in the late ’90s and early ’00s.

In the second post-credits scene, Jane Foster’s (Portman) fate is addressed after she died in Thor’s arms following a battle with cancer. In the scene she’s shown at the gates of Valhalla, before the afterlife, where she’s greeted by gatekeeper Heimdall (Idris Elba), who was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War.

It’s unclear if this is the last we’ll see of Jane Foster. In the comics, the character also went to Valhalla but was subsequently revived by Odin and Thor, going on to become a Valkyrie. As Odin (Anthony Hopkins) is dead in the MCU, however, this might be the last we see of Mighty Thor, unless they concoct some other workaround to bring her back to life.