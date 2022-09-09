Watch the first teaser for Disney’s live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’

The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid has been unveiled.

The teaser was premiered at Disney’s D23 Expo, which is currently taking place in Anaheim, California today (September 9).

The Little Mermaid will see singer Halle Bailey of duo Chloe X Halle take on the lead role of Ariel. The one-minute-23-second-long teaser gives a first look at her in the part, featuring the actor swimming through the ocean with a shiny blue tail.

Bailey also can be heard singing a part of ‘Part Of Your World’ in the teaser. According to reports from the D23 Expo, the soundtrack for The Little Mermaid will also feature four new songs, which were worked on by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken.

“Feeling everything Ariel feels during ‘Part Of Your World’, her emotions, her loneliness, was such an incredible experience,” Bailey said at the D23 Expo.

“It was important for us to honour the beauty of this movie, but also reimagine it,” director Rob Marshall said. Of Bailey, he added: “[She] came in and claimed the role. She is a revelation.”

The Little Mermaid will also star Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton. It is expected to be released in 2023.

Elsewhere at the D23 Expo, the first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 has been revealed, giving fans a first look at the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker in their iconic roles as the three witches. The first trailer for Disenchanted, the sequel to 2007’s Enchanted, has also been revealed, featuring the return of stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.