‘Black Ops Cold War’ Zombies mode to get new maps and features

Treyarch has given players a preview of what’s coming next for the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Treyarch revealed that the map they are releasing in Season Four has been worked on “since before the release of “Firebase Z”.

They also promised that future content would included new Perks, Wonder Weapons, Support Weapons, limited-time modes, and more Dark Aether story intel.

Advertisement

In the mean time, the co-op zombies mode will be getting a new content release on May 20. This will include releases for Outbreak, featuring a new main quest, a new Orda encounter world event, and the mystery inclusion of fishing, which Treyarch have not given any more information on.

Alongside this, the time-limited mode “Cranked 2: No Time to Crank” will be coming to the round-based maps, “Firebase Z” and “Die Maschine”.

Dead Ops Arcade 3 will be getting “Silverback Slideways” as a bonus map, and the PlayStation exclusive Onslaught mode will get a a new limited-time mode, as well as an “Onslaught Standoff” map.

There are also a range of brand new weapons including the Streetsweeper shotgun, R1 Shadowhunter crossbow, and the sledgehammer and wakizashi melee weapons.

Weapons will also receive Zombies-specific weapon tuning in order to increase the overall power level of the weapons added in from Black Ops Cold War.

There are a wide range of extra changes and notes available to read on Treyarch’s official blog.

Advertisement

In late April, Activision added ten classic arcade games to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The available games include Barnstorming, Boxing, Chopper Command, Pitfall, Pitfall 2, and River Raid.

The games will be available in free and have no end-date in sight. As such, the games are expected to be playable for the entirety of Season 3, which kicks off today, April 22.