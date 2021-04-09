Sony’s Bend Studio is reportedly not getting a sequel to its open world zombie game Days Gone.

According to Bloomberg, the first game’s lengthy development and mixed critical reception meant that Days Gone 2 wasn’t seen as a viable option.

The Oregon-based studio was reportedly split into two teams, one supporting The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog with a multiplayer game while a second group was assigned to work on a new Uncharted game with supervision from Naughty Dog.

As the Uncharted series is also a Naughty Dog IP, members of Bend Studio were reportedly unhappy with this arrangement and feared it would in the studio becoming absorbed by Naughty Dog.

Bend Studio is however now working on a new unannounced game that will be part of a new franchise. Meanwhile, Naughty Dog has been hiring developers for its multiplayer game since last month.

The same report indicates that an unannounced new studio had also planned to remake the first Uncharted but this was considered “expensive and require too much added design work”.

Instead, this studio decided on a PS5 remake of The Last of Us, which has been reportedly been taken over by Naughty Dog.

As well as remakes, Sony is also working on multiple movies and TV show adaptations of its PlayStation games. These include the upcoming Tom Holland-starring Uncharted movie, the HBO TV series of The Last of Us, and a live-action movie of Ghost of Tsushima.