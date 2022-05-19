‘Fallout: London’ mod has 18 minutes of new early game footage

Fallout 4’s downloadable content-sized (DLC) Fallout: London mod has had a new, extra-detailed trailer.

The almost 19-minute showcase was released yesterday (May 18) on the mod’s official YouTube channel. The trailer even features some well-known British actors, as Doctor Who’s sixth and seventh doctors – Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy respectively – lend their talents to the mod.

Opening with a slideshow, Fallout: London immediately echoes previous titles in the Fallout series. A Fallout 4-style opening then occurs, with the player trapped in some sort of containment by the mysterious scientists, played by the actors of Doctor Who fame.

When the player actually takes control, it becomes abundantly clear that so much of Fallout 4’s DNA has been changed for Fallout: London, as certain user interface elements, including the iconic Pip-Boy, have been changed.

The showcase ends with the player making their way out of the facility and through a tube station, eventually finding their way outside and getting on a train.

According to the video’s description, the Fallout: London development team wanted to take the series to London as a way to explore some different themes than the franchise’s America-focused releases. The team wrote: “Visiting a totally new setting allows for us to explore totally new cultures which have not homogenised with their American counterparts.”

“It also allows us to explore pre-war European history, and the effects the Resource Wars had on the class structured society of pre-war Britain.”

The development team is made up of amateurs and industry professionals, with the project also described as “a labour of love for all involved”. There’s currently no release date for the PC mod, although the team has been working on it since 2018.

More details about the mod’s monsters, music and more were also revealed last year.

In other news, a new God Of War mod replaces the major deities with characters from The Simpsons, including the voice lines.