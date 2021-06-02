Sony has revealed that the eagerly awaited God of War sequel will be delayed to next year to give developers Sony Santa Monica more time to work on it.

The information was hidden away in a Q&A with Herman Hulst, Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s head of worldwide studios, who was appointed to the role in November 2019.

Read More: How Hunt: Showdown got me through the lockdown nightmare

Advertisement

Hulst, therefore, stepped up from his previous role as managing director at Guerilla Games just in time for the pandemic to hit, and it was when answering questions about how Sony Interactive Entertainment was adapting to the pandemic that he delivered the news of the delay.

“So we have, currently, two very big, very narrative-driven games in development: Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War,” explained Hulst. “For both of those, they’re frankly affected by access to performance capture and talent. For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season. But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can.”

“For God of War, the project started a little later. So we’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play.”

It’s an understandable delay, although one which will likely meet with derision from fans. However, launching Horizon Forbidden West and God of War in the same quarter seems like a foolish move when you consider the anticipation for both games and the effort that has gone into their respective productions.

“With these things, something’s gotta give,” says Hulst. “It cannot be the quality of our titles, and it surely won’t be the health or the wellbeing of our amazing team.”