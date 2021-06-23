‘Myst’ VR remake confirmed for release in Q3 2021

Cyan Worlds has announced a release window for its remake of adventure puzzle game Myst.

A Twitter post yesterday (June 22) confirmed that the game will be coming to PC and Mac in Q3 2021, which could be anywhere between July and September. The tweet emphasises that it is “VERY Soon™!”

First released in 1993 on Mac, followed by PC the following year, Myst is regarded as one of the most influential computer games, selling more than 6million copies by 2000.

Advertisement

The VR remake, made by its original creators Rand and Robyn Miller, was first released for Oculus Quest in November 2020. The new release will not require a VR headset as it can also be played in standard mode on either PC or Mac, as confirmed on the game’s Steam page.

We’re thrilled to officially announce… Myst is coming to PC and Mac in Q3 of this year, 2021! VERY Soon™! pic.twitter.com/jGhEpKxntn — Cyan Inc. (@cyanworlds) June 22, 2021

Set in the island of Myst, the Steam page summarise the game as about exploring the island’s mysteries “shrouded in intrigue”, “explor[ing] the deeper connections and uncover[ing] a story of ruthless family betrayal”.

Cyan has re-built Myst from the ground up to play in VR and flatscreen PC with “new art, sound, interactions, and even optional puzzle randomization”.

The game can be wishlisted on Steam and GOG.

Advertisement

While the studio is best known for the Myst series, the last entry being open source MMO adventure Myst Online: Uru Live, Cyan has also been working on a new property. In 2018, it announced VR game Firmament, which followed with a successful Kickstarter campaign, with a tentative release for 2022.

Earlier this month, Cyan also released art assets to allow the potential for a fan-run project of Myst Online, known as MOULA (Myst Online: Uru Live again)

Elsewhere, Facebook has begun testing targeted ads in Oculus VR games, starting with Blaston. Oculus has added that it will not use data stored on the headset to target ads.