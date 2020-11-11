Nadeshot, Crimsix and more react to death of ‘Call Of Duty’ player Fero

Notable Call Of Duty players such as Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, Seth “Scump” Abner, Ian “Crimsix” Porter and more have reacted to the death of Maurice “Fero” Henriquez.

Henriquez’s death was announced on Wednesday (November) by his family through his official Twitter account. His current team, the Florida Mutineers, later revealed the player’s cause of death as “multiple heart attacks”. It’s currently unknown when exactly Henriquez passed.

The professional Call Of Duty player had also been part of popular esports organisations, such as 100 Thieves, Team Envy, Reckless, Team Kaliber and more, prior to his death. Many of his former teammates and other professional players have since paid tribute to Henriquez on social media.

Advertisement

“The Call of Duty world is hurting tonight for you, Fero,” said Haag, former CoD professional player and current CEO of 100 Thieves. “Let this be a reminder to all of us how fragile life can be so we can continue to cherish the friendships and memories that we’ve created over the last decade together as a community.”

The Call of Duty world is hurting tonight for you, Fero. Let this be a reminder to all of us how fragile life can be so we can continue to cherish the friendships and memories that we’ve created over the last decade together as a community. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) November 11, 2020

Crimsix, one of the 2020 World Champions under Dallas Empire, said that Henriquez was “a good person and also a true competitor”. He added: “Everyone liked him yet everyone also respected him as well. He probably never knew this but I always wished that I could be more like him in that regard.”

Can’t believe it… he was a such a good person and also a true competitor. Everyone liked him yet everyone also respected him as well. He probably never knew this but I always wished that I could be more like him in that regard. RIP @f3rocitys 😞 — Empire C6 (@Crimsix) November 11, 2020

Other CoD world champions that have paid tribute to Fero include Jordan “JKap” Kaplan, Seth “Scump” Abner, James “Clayster” Eubanks and more.

I don’t want to believe this news is real, RIP @f3rocitys — Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) November 11, 2020

Heartbreaking news. RIP f3 @f3rocitys — Seth Huntsmen (@scump) November 11, 2020

Advertisement

Fuck man. way too soon… you'll be missed F3 — NYSL Clayster (@Clayster) November 11, 2020

The official accounts of his former teams – 100 Thieves and Team Envy – have also paid homage to Henriquez.

We're so sad & heartbroken. You are one of the kindest hearts we have ever met. Rest in peace. @f3rocitys #f3f3 pic.twitter.com/fNAZZOwJXd — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) November 11, 2020

We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Fero. His family and friends are in our thoughts and we extend our deepest sympathies during this difficult time. You will forever be a part of our family. Rest In Peace, Fero. pic.twitter.com/JzuS5iCkdS — Envy (@Envy) November 11, 2020