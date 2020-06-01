New PS4 games must also run on the PS5, Sony tells developers

Sony has told PlayStation 4 developers that future games for the system must also be compatible with its upcoming next-gen console, the PlayStation 5.

All games received for testing and certification by Sony for the PS4 after July 13 have to be forwards compatible, as per developer documentation obtained by Eurogamer. According to the documents, developers must state that their game has been tested for compatibility with PS5 hardware.

In this case, “compatibility” means games must be able to run on the PS5 without issues, and allow players to access the same features as they would on the PS4.

The developer documentation also notes Sony’s guidelines for remasters of older games as well as patches to existing titles. Patches or remasters for games submitted to before July 13 will not require PS5 compatibility, although it is “strongly recommended” by Sony. On the other hand, if a game is sent to Sony after July 13 for certification, any future patches or remasters for that title also have to be PS5 compatible.

Eurogamer also noted that this does not apply to games released after July 13, such as the upcoming Ghost Of Tsushima which is scheduled for release on July 17, as games are usually submitted to Sony for certification in advance of their public launch.

Mark Cerny, lead system architect of the PS5, previously stated during the Road To PS5 presentation that a majority of the PS4’s top 100 games will be backwards compatible with the next-gen system. “We recently took a look at the top 100 PlayStation 4 titles as ranked by playtime, and we’re expecting almost all of them to be playable at launch on PlayStation 5,” he said.

On May 29, Sony announced The Future Of Gaming, a digital showcase where the company will reveal upcoming PS5 games. The broadcast will take place on Thursday, June 4 at 9pm BST.