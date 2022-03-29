‘New World’ update adds final main story quests

Amazon Game Studios has released the March update for New World, which adds the final main storyline quests and more.

The Heart of Madness update is finally here and picks up the main story’s questline as the player pursues Isabella back to Shattered Mountain. As the official blog post explains, to begin the final quest ‘The Heart of the Tempest’, New World players will need to accept it from the character Yseult Meredith, located at Mountain Home Outpost in Shattered Mountain.

“The final showdown against Isabella has arrived, as you delve deep into the Tempest’s Heart Expedition. Pursue the Tempest into a corrupted dimension of reality, through the twisted capital city of Myrkgard. Discover the secrets of her past while you dive deeper into her corrupted mind,” teased Amazon Game Studios.

Everyone has to fight off the demons from their past – Isabella is no exception. pic.twitter.com/18aY1fGPRi — New World (@playnewworld) March 28, 2022

The developer also explained that The Tempest’s Heart is an endgame expedition for five players, and is recommended for level 60 players with Gearscores between 550 and 570.

In addition to the long-awaited final story quests, a new ranged weapon named the Blunderbuss has also been added to the MMO. The weapon is the first weapon in New World to scale on strength and intelligence and will have two weapon mastery trees, allowing the player to choose between two distinct playstyles.

A new Legendary Weapon Quest series has also been introduced, and upon reaching level 60 and maximum skill level with the new firearm, players should seek out Wang Tang Zhi in Ebonscale Reach settlement to start the quest.

Various other updates come in the form of new experiences for players, including World Paintings, where two easels can be found in each territory and, upon interacting, players will be given a painting of the vista to place in their home. The full list of changes, as well as the patch notes, can be found in the previously mentioned blog post.

