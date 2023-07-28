‘Payday 3’ PC and Xbox playtests are starting next week

Swedish developer Starbreeze disclosed the details for the forthcoming Payday 3 playtests on PC and Xbox Series X, offering some players the opportunity to get to grips with the game.

Applications to enter the closed beta — that begins on August 2 and ends on August 7 — will be randomly approved, according to the studio. It will feature the new heist “No Rest for the Wicked” with the characters Chains, Dallas, Hoxton and Wolf. Players will be able to select which difficulty setting suits them and footage of the beta is free to capture or stream onto sites like Twitch and YouTube.

Advertisement

However, not all weaponry and cosmetics are available for players to test out. In addition, there is a level cap of Infamy level 22 and progress in the beta will not transfer to Payday 3‘s full launch.

Starbreeze stressed that pre-ordering the special editions of Payday 3 does not automatically unlock the closed beta for that player, and that this is not the time for fans to suggest new features for the game.

“This is a technical test first and foremost. This means we are prioritizing meeting our technical goals over letting people try the game,” said the developer.

Almost ten years have passed since the release of Payday 2, and appreciably, fans are waiting for the next entry in the series with bated breath.

“A professional heister knows it takes planning, hard work and a good amount of luck in order to execute a successful heist,” said the game’s Steam page.

Advertisement

“In Payday 3 the choice is put in the hands of the players, deciding how to tackle the heist, whether you sneak or go in guns blazing, whether you let your hostages go or keep them around as pawns, whether you go at it alone or bring friends. The choices are endless and in your hands, they will vastly change how the game plays.”

In other gaming news, a logo for something titled “Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver)” has popped up on Rockstar Games‘ official website.