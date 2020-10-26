Sony announces strategic creative partnership with Travis Scott

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced thenewest strategic creative partner for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console: American rapper Travis Scott.

The news was first shared via a PlayStation Blog post on Friday, October 23, followed up by social media posts from the rapper himself. Per the announcement, the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper is one of the few key personnel who were approached by Sony for a number of upcoming collaborations.

A video featuring Travis Scott in front of a massive gaming setup, and a number of other people who worked on developing different aspects of the PS5, has also been released. Check it out below.

“We heard Travis is a huge PlayStation fan, so we started a conversation with him that led to this unique partnership,” PlayStation’s senior vice president Eric Lempel said. “Through our mutual passion for gaming and creativity, we plan on collaborating with Travis and his Cactus Jack brand to produce innovative projects that we hope will delight our collective fans.”

Travis Scott also released a statement in the same press release: “I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team. Most importantly I’m excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!”

It is currently unclear what kind of projects Sony has lined up with Scott’s Cactus Jack brand. The collaboration marks Scott’s latest venture into the world of gaming, following his record-breaking virtual gig in Fortnite in April earlier this year.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 consoles are set to release on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The rest of the world is expected to receive the PS5 on November 19.