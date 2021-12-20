‘Project Zomboid’ releases new trailer to mark milestone Build 41 launch

Developer The Indie Stone has released a new trailer for Project Zomboid to celebrate the launch of Build 41.

Build 41 is a recent overhaul of the survival title that adds new animations, new combat and soundscape design, among many other changes. You can watch the “This Is How I Died” trailer below.

Described as the “ultimate in zombie survival,” Project Zomboid tasks players to work “alone or in MP: you loot, build, craft, fight, farm and fish in a struggle to survive. A hardcore RPG skillset, a vast map, a massively customisable sandbox and a cute tutorial raccoon await the unwary. So how will you die? All it takes is a bite…”

Dedicated multiplayer servers also recently came to Project Zomboid, as the game shot up the player charts on Steam. Now the title supports 16 player multiplayer with dedicated servers, and has a new “massive map expansion” that adds the city of Louisville.

As Build 41 is in Beta, to access it players need to go to their game library, right-click Project Zomboid and select properties, where they can then go to Betas and choose the “b41multiplayer” update.

SteamDB shows that the title’s all-time peak of over 30,000 current players was reached recently, with just shy of 70,000 concurrent stream viewers in the last few months as well.

