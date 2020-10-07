Sony is changing up the PlayStation Trophy system

Sony will be rolling out a new update which drastically changes the PlayStation Trophy system.

The feature currently awards players a trophy level based on their performance, however, the level slowly raises fairly early on. To combat this, Sony will be updating the system later today (October 7) in the US and tomorrow in Europe (October 8) to make trophies more rewarding.

As it stands, the current level range is 1-100. As players unlock more trophies, a percentage bar raises depending on the type of trophy. Bronze trophies give fewer points than platinum. The level is being shifted to 1-999, to give players more sense of progression. Sony detailed the new implementation in a PlayStation Blog post, which gave an example of the changes players will see.

“If your current Trophy level is 12, your new level will jump to somewhere in the low 200’s,” product management Toshimasa Aoki explained. “The exact level will depend on the number and grades of trophies you’ve acquired. There will be no changes to the Trophies already earned or Trophy information, such as unlock requirements.”

Part of the changes will include a new level calculation system to propel players through ranks at a much faster rate. Platinum trophies are now said to have a bigger effect on the overall percentage level.

The trophies themselves will also have new variations, as opposed to the single star that they currently showcase. Trophies will now have subtle changes in the design depending on their scoring and will be ranked between:

Bronze: levels 1-299

Silver: levels 300 – 599

Gold: levels 600 – 998

Platinum: level 999

Alongside unveiling a new trophy system, Sony also released a teardown video for the PS5, diving into the architecture behind the console and detailing previously unknown features.