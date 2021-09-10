‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ trailer teases character creation and JRPG map

The upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands had a gameplay trailer at yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase (September 9).

Narrated by Ashly Birch’s Tiny Tina, the trailer below shows off classic Borderlands gameplay punctuated by magic, guns, and Babymetal. The trailer also revealed that the game is set to release on March 25, 2022.

Much like the fourth campaign DLC for Borderlands 2, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is set during a session of tabletop roleplaying game Bunkers and Badasses where imaginations run wild.

According to a PlayStation Blog post from Gearbox Software creative director Matt Cox, Tiny Tina will again be changing the world of the game on the fly. “You also catch glimpses of the Overworld about halfway through the trailer,” adds Cox.

“This is, essentially, our interactive table-top zone, which players can explore as they discover dynamic encounters and traverse between all key locations. Old school J-RPG fans, we see you.” Players will be on a quest to defeat the Dragon Lord, all whilst facing off against land sharks and the like.

“The trailer shows off the incredible arsenal you will have at your disposal, with devastating spells, powerful guns, melee weapons, and unique skills for frenetic first-person battles. We want you to explore and try all the different ways to use your firepower,” adds Cox.

Most notably though, the game will feature the option for players to create their own hero. While more about this system will follow, Cox has said that it’s a “multiclass system” based around the ability to mix and match six different skill trees.

