Here are all the winners from the BAFTAS 2020 – rolling list

The BAFTAs takes place in London tonight (February 2) with the nominations led by Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

The comic book movie is up for 11 awards at this year’s awards ceremony, with The Irishman, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and 1917 among the other leading films.

Elsewhere, Marriage Story‘s Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver are up for Leading Actress and Leading Actor respectively, with the former facing competition from the likes of Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).

As well as Phoenix, Driver is up against Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Taron Egerton, whose performance as Elton John in Rocketman won him a Golden Globe last month.

The winners of the BAFTAs 2020 are as follows:

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917 – winner

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story – winner

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EE Rising Star Award

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward

Director

1917 – Sam Mendes

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker – Todd Phillips

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women – winner

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Make Up & Hair

1917

Bombshell – winner

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Original Score

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker – winner

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Bait – winner

For Sama

Maiden

Only You

Retablo

Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus – winner

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Adapted Screenplay

Marriage Story

Jojo Rabbit – winner

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Booksmart

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite – winner

Cinematography

1917 – winner

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans ’66

The Lighthouse

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama – winner

The Great Hack

Film Not in the English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans ’66 – winner

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Production Design

1917 – winner

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound

1917 –winner

Joker

Le Mans ‘66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Special Visual Effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

British Short Animation

Grandad Was a Romantic – winner

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

Casting

Joker

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

Outstanding Contribution To Cinema

Andy Serkis