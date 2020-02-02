News Film News

Here are all the winners from the BAFTAS 2020 – rolling list

Rhian Daly
Arthur Fleck
Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker'. Credit: Alamy

The BAFTAs takes place in London tonight (February 2) with the nominations led by Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

The comic book movie is up for 11 awards at this year’s awards ceremony, with The Irishman, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and 1917 among the other leading films.

Elsewhere, Marriage Story‘s Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver are up for Leading Actress and Leading Actor respectively, with the former facing competition from the likes of Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).

As well as Phoenix, Driver is up against Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Taron Egerton, whose performance as Elton John in Rocketman won him a Golden Globe last month.

The winners of the BAFTAs 2020 are as follows:

Best Film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Outstanding British Film
1917 – winner
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy

Leading Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story – winner
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EE Rising Star Award
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward

Director
1917 – Sam Mendes
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women – winner
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Make Up & Hair
1917
Bombshell – winner
Joker
Judy
Rocketman

Original Score
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker – winner
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Bait – winner
For Sama
Maiden
Only You
Retablo

Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus – winner
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

Adapted Screenplay
Marriage Story
Jojo Rabbit – winner
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Original Screenplay
Booksmart
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – winner

Cinematography
1917 – winner
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse

Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama – winner
The Great Hack

Film Not in the English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66 – winner
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Production Design
1917 – winner
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound
1917 –winner
Joker
Le Mans ‘66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Special Visual Effects
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

British Short Animation
Grandad Was a Romantic – winner
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat

Casting
Joker
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes

Outstanding Contribution To Cinema
Andy Serkis

