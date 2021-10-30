A$AP Ferg teams up with Pharrell Williams for bewitching new single ‘Green Juice’

A$AP Ferg has dropped a bold new single titled ‘Green Juice’, linking up with Pharrell Williams for a scene-stealing vocal spot.

Williams also co-produced the track as a member of The Neptunes, alongside fellow beatmaker Chad Hugo. To give the track a dark, grimy feel, the pair utilise driving sub bass and modulated vocal harmonies, overlaying the mix with a punchy, yet understated beat.

In the first verse, Ferg raps: “Flip phone shorty in the corner store / Pull a black car out the mink velour / Tiffany stones all in my jaw, tank in the crib with fish from Jaws / I’m liftin’ off, get so high, I could kiss the Lord / Don Corleone, I been a boss, in a Maybach with the ceilin’ off.”

‘Green Juice’ arrives alongside a cinematic visual directed by Valentin Petit and produced by DIVISION. Drawing clear inspiration from sci-fi works like The Matrix, the CGI-heavy video shows Ferg living in a neon-tinted cyberpunk world inspired by New York City. Check it out below:

‘Green Juice’ marks the first track Ferg has released since he signed to Roc Nation earlier in the month. In a statement, he said: “It has always been a dream to work with Jay-Z. For decades I have looked up to the moves he’s made with his diverse range of business ventures, but especially with companies like Roc-A-Fella and Roc Nation.

“His ability to build brands and create teams alongside leaders like Jay Brown is unmatched, and it feels good to be officially a part of the family.”

To commemorate the launch of his new track, Ferg has linked up with juice brand Pressed for a partnership with Uber Eats, allowing fans in New York and LA to redeem a free green juice with every one purchased. The offer runs until tomorrow (October 31), with every order also counting as an entry into a competition to win exclusive merch signed by Ferg.

Ferg also collaborated with Timbaland for a new field boot also branded Green Juice, which at the time of writing has sold out in all sizes except nine.