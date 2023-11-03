Aitch shares swaggering new single ‘Landslide’ featuring Nafe Smallz

Manchester rapper Aitch has today (November 3) shared his new single ‘Landslide’ featuring Nafe Smallz – check it out below.

Produced by WhyJay and LiTek, the new track “combines rolling bass lines with Aitch’s witty lyrical prowess and Nafe’s smooth vocal hook,” according to a press release.

The musician — whose real name is Harrison James Armstrong – can be seen partying in the song’s accompanying video with Nafe Smallz. A press release added the track was “an exciting teaser of what’s to come from Manchester’s finest,” suggesting more new music is on the way soon.

Advertisement

Check out the track and the new video here:

Back in summer, Aitch made news with his performance at Glastonbury following his 21-track setlist that included ‘Safe To Say’, ‘Louis Vuitton’ and ‘Raw’. He also performed several covers during the set: ‘Strike A Pose’ by Young T & Bugsey, ‘Take Me Back To London’ by Ed Sheeran and ‘Wonderwall’ by another Manchester act, Oasis.

Towards the end of the set pop star Anne-Marie made a surprise cameo, and joined Aitch for a rendition of their recent collaboration ‘Psycho’.

Earlier this year, Aitch also joined Coldplay on stage in his Manchester hometown. Aitch appeared towards the end of the band’s 23-song setlist, and performed two of his hit tracks shortly before the encore.

Advertisement

Joining the band after their performance of 2014 classic track ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’, the 23-year-old took to the stage at the stadium to play ‘1989’ and ‘Buss Down’ — taken from 2022’s ‘Close To Home’ and 2019’s EP ‘AitcH2O’.

Here, Chris Martin duetted on both tracks, with ‘1989’ particularly resonating with the crowd as it sees Aitch rapping over a sample of ‘Fools Gold’, written by Manchester’s own Stone Roses.