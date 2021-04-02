ANOHNI and The National’s Bryce Dessner unite on ‘Another World (String Arrangement)’

ANOHNI and The National’s Bryce Dessner have collaborated on a new string arrangement of the former’s song ‘Another World’.

The original version of the track featured on the 2008 EP of the same name, released by ANOHNI’s previous band Antony And The Johnsons.

‘Another World (String Arrangement)’ appears on Dessner’s new album ‘Impermanence/Disintegration’, which was created with the Australian String Quartet.

The album was written to accompany a dance piece by the Sydney Dance Company that was inspired by the 2019 Australian wildfires. The new, string-laden version of the Antony And The Johnsons song ends both the record and the stage show. Listen to it below now.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Dessner said of ‘Impernance/Disintegration’: “I was thinking about how fragile everything is, about how things that you think are structurally sound or permanent actually aren’t.”

Dessner previously shared two songs from the album in February – ‘Emergency’ and the record’s title track.

Meanwhile, ANOHNI shared a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s classic hit ‘I Will Survive’ last year and posted an anecdote about the musician being offered $200,000 (£145k) to sell her cover to a Facebook ad campaign at the same time.

“Although I really could have used the money, I said no because I didn’t want to be complicit in Facebook’s hosting of fake news which might enable the re-election of Donald Trump,” ANOHNI said. “They wrote back saying that they were placating other participants’ concerns by making donations to their charities of choice, in addition to paying them.”