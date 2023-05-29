Arctic Monkeys team up with The Big Issue for UK tour programme

Arctic Monkeys have teamed up with The Big Issue for the official programme of their first UK stadium tour, which begins tonight (May 29).

In support of new album ‘The Car’, the band will play 15 dates across the UK and Ireland over the next month, including two hometown gigs at Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park and three at London’s Emirates Stadium.

Ahead of the tour beginning at Bristol’s Ashton Gate tonight, the band have confirmed that they have teamed up with The Big Issue for the official programme for the tour, with all proceeds going to the homelessness charity.

An announcement from the publication reads: “The 36 page programme with a long lasting and collectible heavy cover, features brand-new never before seen images of the band on the road plus an in-depth interview with the band’s beating heart, drummer Matt Helders.”

Discussing the band’s wish to support the publication’s work, Helders told The Big Issue: “The obvious reason is the good work you do… but it’s not just that. It is good journalism as well as being a good cause.”

Priced at £10, programmes are available online here as well as at all the UK gigs.

See Arctic Monkeys’ upcoming UK stadium tour dates below.

MAY 2023

29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry



JUNE 2023

2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 – Emirates Stadium, London

17 – Emirates Stadium, London

18 – Emirates Stadium, London

20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin

25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

In a new feature ahead of the tour, NME discussed why Arctic Monkeys’ imminent stadium gigs mark a new golden age for the band.

NME wrote: “With ‘The Car’ in tow, it can be argued that Arctic Monkeys have entered a new golden age, taking their most intricate – and certainly least commercially viable – material to their biggest-ever shows, with a sound that decidedly feels lightyears away from their jagged rock beginnings.

“Though as he told NME in the band’s Big Read interview last year, the album had even got frontman Alex Turner thinking that, for the first time, his songs could at least “hang out” in a stadium.”