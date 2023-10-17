Bae Suzy says she had to hide her feelings during her time in Miss A

South Korean singer and actress Bae Suzy has opened up about her time as a member of K-pop girl group Miss A and how she had to hide her feelings during that era of her career.

Bae Suzy recently spoke to Cosmopolitan Korea about her role in the upcoming Netflix K-drama series, Doona!, in which she plays a K-pop idol who suddenly leaves behind her glamorous celebrity life and retires from the entertainment industry.

During the interview, the Bae Suzy touched on how filming Doona! and playing the titular character had “constantly reminded [her] of the time when I was a member of Miss A”, per SBS Star. The actress had made her debut in 2010 as a member of Miss A and remained with the group until their disbandment in 2017.

Advertisement

“Although my experience was different from Doona’s, I was still able to understand her well,” she said. “In my early-20s, I didn’t have the opportunity to feel pain and express my true emotions like Doo-na. I actually kept my feelings hidden.”

However, Bae Suzy also noted that the character of Doona is actually “completely the opposite of me though”. She added: “She feels every bit of her feelings, and lets herself have a moment of a hard time.”

“Sometimes, she even says mean things to others on purpose,” she said. “So, I felt like I got certain things off my chest while I was playing her. It felt thrilling to act a character like her.”

Doona! debuts this Friday (October 20) exclusively on Netflix. The series, directed by Lee Jeong-hyo of Crash Landing On You fame, will also star Yang Se-jong. Watch a trailer for the series here.

In other K-pop news, K-pop boyband BTS have announced the streaming release date and availability of their February 2023 concert film, BTS: Yet to Come.

Meanwhile, TXT member Yeonjun has opened up about the realities of the current K-pop landscape, touching on how “it just seems like boy groups are less favoured by the public”.