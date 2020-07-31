Beyoncé unleashes new video for ‘Already’ with Shatta Wale and Major Lazer

Beyoncé has premiered the video for ‘Already’ her collaboration with Ghanian artist Shatta Wale and Major Lazer, taken from the 2019 album ‘The Lion King: The Gift’.

The video features Beyoncé dancing in a myriad of locations, like in an empty warehouse and among the treetops to name just a few.

The release of the video comes ahead of Black Is King, a film Beyoncé made using songs from ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ which is available exclusively on Disney+.

The album was curated by Beyoncé herself, accompanying the 2019 remake of The Lion King which she starred as lioness Nala.

Earlier this week, a new trailer for Black Is King dropped via Beyoncé’s Instagram. The full 85-minute film is set to drop at 8am BST.

Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s production company, says that ‘Black Is King’ has been in production for the last 12 months and is “a celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience”.

The film is set to feature skits, songs, and of course, choreography, with shots taken in New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, Belgium and London.

‘Black Is King’ is also set to feature Beyoncé’s latest single ‘Black Parade’ which didn’t feature on ‘The Gift’ but was released on Juneteenth this year.